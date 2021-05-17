XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

