xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00007636 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $2,000.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006232 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054471 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.