XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,547.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.