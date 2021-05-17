Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Xylem worth $40,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.26. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,142. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

