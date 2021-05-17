Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

