Ycash 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,471.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $61,471.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00554143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00201450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.00266283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004660 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,144,231 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

