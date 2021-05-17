Yearn Secure 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,448.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,448.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,775 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

