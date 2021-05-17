YF Link Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $215.02 or 0.00478420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $369,591.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

