yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.95 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $170.95 million and approximately $46,799.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,384,832 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

