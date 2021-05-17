YOUengine (YOUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

YOUC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

