YUSRA Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $53,626.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,928,803 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

