Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,858. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 96,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,332. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

