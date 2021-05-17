Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 138,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,828. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.