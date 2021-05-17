Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 138,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,828. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.