Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 2,790,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,262. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

