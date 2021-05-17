Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LOOP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,750. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

