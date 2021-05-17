Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Apple posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,059,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

