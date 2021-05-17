Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

