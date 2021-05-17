Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post sales of $453.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.50 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $357.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

MTX stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

