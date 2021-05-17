Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 142,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.