Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $2.98. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.63. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,393. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $99.46 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

