Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Saia reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $240.59. The stock had a trading volume of 160,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,114. Saia has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

