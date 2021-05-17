Zacks: Analysts Expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $879.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65. STERIS has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

