Zacks: Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $16.79. 14,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

