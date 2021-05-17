Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.28 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $733.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.50 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.