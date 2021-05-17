Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.62). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

