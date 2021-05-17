Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $594.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.80 million and the highest is $644.11 million. Cimpress reported sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $104.23 on Monday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.80.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.