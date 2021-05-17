Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.85. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CUB remained flat at $$74.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. Cubic has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the first quarter worth $52,525,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter worth $46,786,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the first quarter worth about $16,443,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

