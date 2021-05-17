Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Envista reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 530%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Envista stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

