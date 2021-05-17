Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $23.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.76 billion and the lowest is $22.04 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.24 billion to $94.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $92.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

