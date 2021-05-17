Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. 7,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,324. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.