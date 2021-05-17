Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. 7,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,324. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.