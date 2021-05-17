Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $479.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.27 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

