Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report $740.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.70 million and the highest is $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $18,253,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.