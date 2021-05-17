Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $177.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

