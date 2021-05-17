Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.26. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 723.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,131,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.