Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $22.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

