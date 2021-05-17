Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Ford Motor reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.