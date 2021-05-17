Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.36). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. 708,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,760. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -71.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

