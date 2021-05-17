Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ONCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 656,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

