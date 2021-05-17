Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $22.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last three months. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

