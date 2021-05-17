Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). Tilly’s reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

TLYS opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 716.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.