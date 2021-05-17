Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaccinex.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 331,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth about $194,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

