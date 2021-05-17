Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.30 on Monday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

