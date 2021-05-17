Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $104.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

