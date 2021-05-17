Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.27 or 0.07543256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.18 or 0.02444275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00647887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00203222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.00785763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00643895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00538009 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

