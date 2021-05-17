Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $486.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $216.65 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

