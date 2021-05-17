Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $879,339.70 and $248,927.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00443033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00228492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.91 or 0.01355118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.