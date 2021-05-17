Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 5.8%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.42 and last traded at $55.42. 3,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

