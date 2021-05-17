ZEON (ZEON) Trading 38.2% Lower This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $102.51 million and approximately $677,193.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.