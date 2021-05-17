Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Up 8.9%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) shares shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 6,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

