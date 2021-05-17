Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $1,201.12 or 0.02783750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,939.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

